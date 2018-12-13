Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar were behind Instagram’s ‘most loved’ pics of 2018. See them here

Cricketer Virat Kohli, his actor wife Anushka Sharma were behind the most ‘loved’ posts on Instagram, the photo sharing app said in its annual Year in Review feature. Virat’s post on his wife’s birthday accumulated more than 3.6 million ‘hearts’, and Anushka’s post, in which she is posing with the cricketer, received 2.8 million ‘hearts’.

The celebrity couple was closely followed by Akshay Kumar, whose picture with Suniel Shetty got 2.2 million ‘hearts’ and Jacqueline Fernandes, whose picture with Amanda Cerny got 2.1 million ‘hearts’.

The #MeToo movement that took the Bollywood and the media industry in India by storm topped popular photo-sharing platform’s advocacy hashtags with 1.5 million usage in 2018.

The #timesup was used 597K times and #marchforourlives was used 562K times, at second and third spot.

"Across our India community in particular, kindness and love took centrestage as people from across the country took to Instagram to share the things they love. #love secured the top spot when it comes to the most used hashtag followed, which was closely followed by #instagood and #fashion. Beyond this, the highest growth hashtag in India was #lovequotes," the company said in a statement.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 20:10 IST