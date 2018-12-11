Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share unseen video, pics from wedding on first anniversary. Watch him gush about his wife

To celebrate their first wedding anniversary, actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have shared pictures and videos from their wedding on social media. While Anushka shared an unseen video of their wedding in Italy, Virat shared four new pictures.

“It’s heaven, when you don’t sense time passing by ... It’s heaven, when you marry a good ‘man’,” she captioned the video which shows Anushka in her blush pink Sabyasachi lehenga, walking down the aisle. It also shows Virat putting the varmala around Anushka’s neck, fixing her drape, holding hands in the mandap, taking pheras and putting the sindoor on her forehead.

In a bit from their reception, Virat could be heard saying, “My wife. Can I say this again? My wife!” He adds, “I feel like I was a child till morning and now I have grown up suddenly. My wife!”. Virat captioned his own post: “Can’t believe it’s been a year already because it feels like it happened just yesterday. Time has truly flown by. Happy anniversary to my best friend and my soulmate.Mine forever.”

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. They announced their wedding on the same day to the world and also shared the first pictures. In a recent interview to cricketer Adam Gilchrist, Virat talked about Anushka and their life together.

“When I met my wife I began to change. I came from a very different background from north India and I had no idea of what happens in any other sphere of society or anyone else’s life. Her life was very different and it came with her own challenges and perspective on things,” he said in the interview. He added, “It was amazing to just see myself- how much different things were to the way I think. I was not a very practical person before that. But, she has changed me a lot. I’ve learnt so much from her. That’s what it’s supposed to be like, you should help each other grow and she has certainly helped me grow.”

Anushka and Virat are in Australia where he is currently on tour. She will now be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 11:39 IST