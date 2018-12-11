Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate first wedding anniversary, he says the actor changed him as a person

It was an year ago that Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma married in a dreamy Tuscany, Italy. As Anushka and Virat celebrate their first wedding anniversary in Australia, the cricketer opened up about his wife and the positive influence she has brought to his life in an interview to Adam Gilchrist.

🎥 | @imVkohli talking about @AnushkaSharma, life away from the game in India and more in conversation with Adam Gilchrist 💕 #Virushka pic.twitter.com/U3slwKw7T1 — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) December 10, 2018

Speaking about Anushka, Virat said that she widened his horizons. “When I met my wife I began to change. I came from a very different background from north India and I had no idea of what happens in any other sphere of society or anyone else’s life. Her life was very different and it came with her own challenges and perspective on things,” he said in the interview.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wedding took place in Tuscany, Italy.

He added, “It was amazing to just see myself- how much different things were to the way I think. I was not a very practical person before that. But, she has changed me a lot. I’ve learnt so much from her. That’s what it’s supposed to be like, you should help each other grow and she has certainly helped me grow.”

Anushka and Virat featured in an Instagram video shared by Prithvi Shaw.

He also opened up on their first wedding anniversary and how they will celebrate it in Australia where the team is playing. Anushka, who has been busy promoting Aanand L Rai’s Zero, flew to Australia to be with her husband. She was photographed watching Virat play and later the couple was seen eating out together.

Talking about their time together, Virat said, “It is hectic but we live in Mumbai now, which is a bit more relaxed as people are used to seeing known people there. When we get time together, we like to spend quality time at home as we don’t get too much time together. It is chilled out; it is like any other couple who does normal things.”

