Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli snuggle together on lunch with friends. See pics

For Virat Kohli, any day is great if his wife Anushka Sharma is by his side. The popular cricketer shared a couple of pictures on Sunday from a lunch outing with his actor wife and friends.

“Great lunch today at @nueva_world, food was outstanding and the company couldn’t have been better. Great place for food lovers like us. #Favourite #Nueva PS- Don’t miss the chimichuri mushrooms!,” he wrote in a tweet. He shared a picture of Anushka and himself as he took a selfie and she flashed a perfect smile. In another, the two are joined by their four more friends, enjoying a scrumptious lunch together. They also appear to be watching a cricket match.

Great lunch today at @nueva_world, food was outstanding and the company couldn't have been better. ❤ Great place for food lovers like us. 😋👌 #Favourite #Nueva

PS- Don't miss the chimichuri mushrooms! 😀 pic.twitter.com/BhYQP2at23 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2018

Nueva is a Latin American and Peruvian restaurant in New Delhi. Cricketer Suresh Raina was also spotted at the restaurant in August.

Anushka and Virat’s adorable romance was recently on display with she visited the sets of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati with her Sui Dhaaga co-star, Varun Dhawan. The host teased her about her husband and she could not stop smiling.

Amitabh asked a participant on the show if she watches cricket who said that she does not. Amitabh, in a bid to tease Anushka said that everyone knows that Anushka watched cricket. The actor told the confused participant that her husband, Virat, is a cricketer and she watches the game to see him. “Just to see him?,” Amitabh asked her and she blushingly said that she watches cricket to support the team as well. Amitabh teased her and talked about how she sends flying kisses to Virat on field as everyone broke into a fit of laughter, Anushka included.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy. Their wedding was one of the most talked about Bollywood weddings so far.

Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga releases on September 2018. She will also soon be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero with Katrina Kaif.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 09:43 IST