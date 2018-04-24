Anushka Sharma wishes Varun Dhawan on his birthday with new Sui Dhaaga pic

Anushka Sharma has wished her co-star, Varun Dhawan, on his birthday with a sweet new still from their upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga. She said he was an ‘absolute pleasure to work with.’

“Happy birthday to the amazing co-star @varundvn... Always a joy to be around, always cracks me up and is an absolute pleasure to work with. Happy birthday sabke pyaare Mauji,” she captioned the photo. Anushka and Varun will play a married couple from the small town of Chanderi in the film. It is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, and has been written and directed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Sharat Katariya. It will release on September 28.

Both the actors have been training hard for their roles. The production house, in the past, revealed pictures of both Varun and Anushka honing the skills required for the roles -- tailoring and stitching. While Varun learned to use a sewing machine, Anushka was seen daring with a needle and thread.

Birthday workout #nocake #KALANK @prashantsixpack A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 23, 2018 at 9:37pm PDT

Actor Katrina Kaif also wished Varun on Instagram stories on his birthday with a picture of their performance at the Dabangg Tour. Also sending him wishes were Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and even October director, Shoojit Sircar.

Happy Birthday @Varun_dvn . No matter what happens keep your innocence alive. pic.twitter.com/CMrIB1knGe — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 24, 2018

Varun, however, doesn’t have big plans for his birthday. He told HT in an interview: “I feel my birthdays are more special for other people. Today, I had to wake up at 7am to shoot a big scene with Alia. I was prepping for it in the run-up to my birthday, so I am concentrating more on work. Honestly, I don’t think I can celebrate a lot,” he said about his day.

Varun will also soon be seen with Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in Kalank while Anushka will be seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

