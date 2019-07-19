Arbaaz Khan on being Roger Federer’s doppelganger: ‘I’d love to meet him in person’

Move over Arbaaz Khan’s uncanny resemblance to Roger Federer. This time, Arbaaz introduced cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s doppelganger, Ravi Raikwar, and their photo together took the internet by storm with internet denizens posting funny comments.

Ask Arbaaz about it and he says, “I completely enjoyed everything that happened around the photo. I just met this guy on the set and I was like ‘okay fine, let me take a picture’, and then I shared it on social media. What followed — the comments or the memes — were so much fun.”

Talking about the times when people make memes of Arbaaz for being Federer’s lookalike, the 51-year-old says that it feels good to have such similarity with a legend. “I’m aware of this similarity that is being drawn. Not sure if he [Federer] is aware, too (laughs). But, but I’d love to meet him in person. I’m a huge Federer fan. I’ve come to know that he has a house in Dubai and when he plays the Dubai Open, he stays there. I plan to try and meet him during that time,” he adds.

Besides the harmless humour that everyone enjoys on social media, there are cases when users say nasty things on celebrities’ posts. Arbaaz, however, remains unperturbed with all such negativity.

“I have no problem with trolls or negative comments,” he continues, “Unlike many others, I anyway don’t post much from my personal life on social media; it’s mostly work related. And when I post something, I’m aware that not everyone would have nice things to say; I’m fine with it. I chose not to react to everyone’s opinion. In case I don’t want to read someone’s opinion, I simply block them,” he shares.

Meanwhile, his personal life has also been in the news with speculations of an impending wedding with girlfriend Giorgia Adriani on the cards. To this, he says, “As of now there is no update on that. Also this is my personal life I don’t think I should talk about it.”

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 18:21 IST