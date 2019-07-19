Arbaaz Khan on divorce with Malaika Arora: ‘It doesn’t mean we have to hate each other’

Actor Arbaaz Khan has said that just because he has separated from ex-wife Malaika Arora, it doesn’t mean that are obligated to hate each other. “We have been together for so many years, and shared so many memories. Most importantly we have kids together, so there’s a respect for each other. There was something that did not work between us so we got separated. However, this doesn’t mean that we will hate each other. We are mature individuals; we are dealing with it with respect and dignity,” he told Deccan Chronicle in an interview.

Arbaaz said that their son, Arhaan, keeps them close. “I have a good equation with her side of the family too. So if we could not live amicably under one roof, we decided to lead our lives separately. Our son has kept us bonded, and when he grows up everything will be better,” he said.

Speaking about the 16-year-old, Arbaaz said, “He is a very good son, I love the way he has handled all this. Many times at this sensitive age, children are victims of bad influence, but he’s a very positive kid. He has excelled in studies, sports, and music. He has good habits and good friends, and that makes me feel more proud of him.”

Arbaaz Khan with ex-wife Malaika Arora, son Arhaan.

Malaika had also spoken briefly about the split in an appearance on Kareena Kapoor’s chat show. “We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con,” she said. “And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us.”

Malaika is now making headlines for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, while Arbaaz is seeing model Giorgia Andriani. He said that both in this social media age, privacy has become a thing of the past.

“Social media has taken away privacy from you, because nothing is personal, everything is in and on social media now,” the actor said, adding, “Today even the common people with mobile phones in their hands click photos of celebrities while they may be having food in a restaurant and share it on social media.”

Arbaaz and Malaika tied the knot in 1998, and have a 16-year-old son, Arhaan. They got divorced in May 2017.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 16:31 IST