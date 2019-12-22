Arbaaz Khan on divorce with Malaika Arora: ‘It was the only way to make this equation okay’

bollywood

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan opened up about his divorce with Malaika Arora and how the two and their son Arhaan dealt with the decision. Malaika and Arbaaz divorced in 2017 after almost 19 years of marriage; they announced their separation a year earlier.

“When you have a child, it is a very difficult but a necessary step. It had come to a point where this was the only way to go about it to make this equation as okay as possible,” Arbaaz said in the interview to Pinkvilla.

Talking about Arhaan’s reaction to the news, Arbaaz said, “My boy was almost 12 at that time, he had a fair understanding. He was aware of what was happening. There wasn’t much to explain to him.”

The actor said he was fine with Malaika getting the custody of Arhaan. “I am there for him. She has the custody of my child and didn’t want to even fight for custody because I felt when the child is younger, he needs his mother. Now he is 17, he will soon to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be… he is a lovely boy,” he added.

Earlier, in a chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika had said that the divorce made both of them better people. “We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us,” she had said.