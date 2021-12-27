Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora drop sunny vacation pics from Goa, see here

bollywood

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 08:11 IST

Celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in Goa to ring in the new year, and they’re joined by Malaika’s sister, Amrita. On Saturday, they took to social media to share pictures from their vacation.

On Instagram, Arjun shared a group selfie, a couple of shots of the beach, and a glimpse at a restaurant. Meanwhile, Malaika reposted the selfie, dropped a few beach photos, and shared a picture with Amrita. She captioned it, “Sunshine duo,” and could be seen wearing a summery dress and holding a drink in her hand. The post attracted comments from Twinkle Khanna, Bhavana Pandey and others.

Malaika and Arjun recently vacationed in the Himalayas around Diwali. They joined actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Dharamshala. Arjun and Saif were shooting their upcoming film, Bhoot Police, in the vicinity.

Malaika in a recent interview also revealed that she spent the lockdown with Arjun, who kept her very entertained. The couple were diagnosed with, and subsequently recovered from the coronavirus.

It was during a birthday vacation in 2019 that they chose to make their relationship Instagram official. About their decision to go public, Arjun had told Filmfare, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

