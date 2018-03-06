Arjun Kapoor breaks silence after Sridevi death, hopes to recover ‘one day at a time’

Taking the lead from his family members, cousin Sonam Kapoor, half-sister Janhvi Kapoor, uncle Anil Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor has broken his social media silence after the sudden death of Sridevi. The Bollywood icon died in Dubai due to accidental drowning. She was Boney Kapoor’s second wife and the mother of two of his daughters.

On Monday, Arjun posted a quote by writer RM Drake - “You’re brave because life gives you every reason to want to give up and still, you rise, you pick yourself up and carry on” - along with the caption, “One day at a time...”

One day at a time... pic.twitter.com/TQbDo9ldgY — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 5, 2018

Arjun was frequently seen at his family’s side immediately after Sridevi’s death. He travelled to Dubai to ensure all procedures were completed on time and the family could claim Sridevi’s mortal remains to bring back to India.

Actor Arjun Kapoor visits Anil Kapoor’s residence following the demise of Sridevi. (PTI)

On March 1, Sonam posted the first statement on the family’s behalf, in which she requested for privacy as they grieved. In the statement, the family noted that the priority would be the well being of Sridevi’s two young daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. This was echoed in a separate statement by Boney Kapoor. Sonam also posted a message on Janhvi’s 21st birthday.

Arjun Kapoor was shooting for Namaste England with Parineeti Chopra in Amritsar when he was called to Mumbai. The actors have since returned to work.

