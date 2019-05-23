Arjun Kapoor on when he will get married: ‘I feel when I am ready to give it a 100 per cent, I will’

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is busy promoting his upcoming film India’s Most Wanted, has been fielding professional and personal questions in various interviews. In a recent interview to Spotboye, he spoke about the obsession around his marriage.

“I respect the media, there has been no mud slinging. Nobody has gone out of context and made negative speculations. Marriage is a very basic speculation that comes with the territory of being in a relationship. Because my contemporary peers, some of them, have all decided to taking the plunge. So there is a tendency that ‘abhi toh shaadi ki umar hogi, toh soch raha hoga (now is the age so he must be thinking about it). But I am in a good space like I have said in every interview. I love the fact that this is the way people have taken it also.”

On the pointed question of when does he plans to get married, he said: “Whenever I do, I will decide and I will tell people. Of course, I believe in the institution of marriage. I feel when I am ready to give it 100 per cent, I will. Today, it is not the need of the hour for me. Today, what is important for me is to build something; I have had a roller-coaster life. I need some stability and I would like to see where this stability takes me.”

On the question of not hiding anything, he added, “At one point, you realise that you have to live your life. Like I said, perception ke baare mein socho ge, toh zindagi kab jiyoge? (If you think about perception, how will you lead a normal life?) So yes, I have made a conscious choice to move beyond the film and the work part, to live life. I think that is the human quality that people respect — he’s being a nice person, he is following his heart, rather than just being manipulative, or rather than over-thinking and not taking a chance and doing the right thing. It’s been nice the way it’s been. It’s been respectful and dignified. These things can blow out of proportion quickly. So I always and keep it at an arm’s length.”

India’s Most Wanted, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, tells the story of group of undercover operatives, who follow and trace a dreaded terrorist and get him arrested with firing a bullet. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 24.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: May 23, 2019 16:15 IST