Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar release postponed over coronavirus crisis

bollywood

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 17:07 IST

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were to see the release of their film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar later this month. However, with the dangerous spread of coronavirus, the makers have decided not to release the film just yet.

Yashraj Films, the film’s producers, made the announcement via a tweet. It read: “Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time.” Arjun and Parineeti also shared the message.

Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time. — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 14, 2020

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a crime thriller which sees Sandeep Kaur (Parineeti Chopra) a corporate executive and a cop named Pinky Dahiya (Arjun Kapoor), an unlikely duo caught in a tight spot as they go absconding. The trailer, which released last month, gave a peak into the plot -- Sandeep has chanced upon a ‘secret’ that now threatens her life while Pinky offers her help and, in turn, gets caught in the web. The film has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee of Khosla Ka Ghosla and Detective Byomkesh Bakshi fame.

Speaking about his experience of working with the duo, he had earlier told IANS, “(It was) Very surprising because I think they had also made up their minds that this would be a very different experience and came prepared for it and very surprisingly we had none of juvenility that I generally associate with Bollywood and its trappings. They were quite adults.”

Also read | “Kareena Kapoor shares cute pic with Aamir Khan on his birthday: ‘My favourite co-star is his pillow’

“Arjun worked his pants off trying to get the character, diction the body language (right). Parineeti gave her whole heart and soul into her character, which goes through some intense and shattering experiences,” he had added.

The film was originally slated to release in 2018. After much delay, it was to hit the screens on March 20.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more