Home / Bollywood / Dibakar Banerjee was surprised on working with Parineeti, Arjun in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: ‘They were quite adults’

Dibakar Banerjee was surprised on working with Parineeti, Arjun in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: ‘They were quite adults’

Dibakar Banerjee was impressed by Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor who star in his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

bollywood Updated: Mar 12, 2020 18:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor play the leads in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor play the leads in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
         

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee’s new film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will finally see the light of day, and the much-feted director says he found working the film’s lead actors, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, a surprising experience.

“(It was) Very surprising because I think they had also made up their minds that this would be a very different experience and came prepared for it and very surprisingly we had none of juvenility that I generally associate with Bollywood and its trappings. They were quite adults,” Dibakar told IANS.

 

“Arjun worked his pants off trying to get the character, diction the body language (right). Parinteeti gave her whole heart and soul into her character, which goes through some intense and shattering experiences,” he said.

The much-delayed film was originally slated to release in 2018. It has now finally been locked for March 20. Dibakar is excited that the film is finally going to be out for the audience to see.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra pose for a photograph during the promotion of their upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra pose for a photograph during the promotion of their upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. ( ANI )

Also read: Dhaakad shelved because Manikarnika was a flop, says Ahmed Khan, apologises after Rangoli Chandel calls him ‘atrocious filmmaker’

“Relieved would be an understatement. I am overjoyed. People who see Hindi films should see what Arjun and Parineeti are capable of,” he claimed.

Why was the film’s release delayed? “We were planning to finish the film and release it in 2018 but because of the shoot getting pushed our film finished somewhere in 2019, and in that year we did not get any good dates to release it. We thought early 2020 would be the best,” he said.

