Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted will not release in Dubai due to a problematic line

Actor Arjun Kapoor’s upcoming film, India’s Most Wanted, will not be released in Dubai. A source told Bollywood Hungama that the film has a line that the Dubai censors found derogatory and objectionable.

“In India’s Most Wanted there is a dialogue that says most terrorists are based either in Pakistan or Dubai, and it was this reference that didn’t go down too well with the censors there. Had this dialogue been deleted the film would be permitted to release, but the makers of the film did not budge and hence it will not release,” a source told the tabloid.

Film’s director Raj Kumar Gupta confirmed the same. “Yes the film will not release in Dubai. There were some issues which could not be sorted and hence this decision,” he said. “Yes the said dialogue is there in the film and it is a factual one based on the research that has been conducted. So we did not want to do away with the dialogue and decided on retaining it in the film even if it entailed a non-release in Dubai,” he added.

India’s Most Wanted is about tracking a terrorist in a secret mission and arresting him without using bullets or funding from the government. It is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, whom the makers have named ‘India’s Osama’.. The film will release on May 24.

Apart from India’s Most Wanted, Arjun is also shooting for his upcoming film Panipat with Kriti Sanon. He will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

