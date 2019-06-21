Arjun Kapoor shares collage of his mother, sister Anshula’s pics, says ‘always like mother like daughter’

Actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a collage of his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor and sister Anshula’s pictures on Instagram, pointing out the similarities between them.

He wrote with the collage, “Forget like father like son, its always like mother like daughter.” The monochrome pics show both of them dressed in ethnic wear and have accessorised their look with heavy earrings and mangtika. Anshula wrote, “Love you,” in reaction to the picture.

Several Bollywood celebrities reacted to the post on Instagram. Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and Esha Gupta dropped several heart emojis to the post.

Many of his fans also commented to the post -- fan wrote, “Ur mom is extremely beautiful..... Up in abode of God I know is still the most beautiful soul.” Another wrote, “wow such a mirror image @anshulakapoor ... Radiant .... God bless you both siblings wit d best always.” One more user wrote, “your mother was really a very pretty n beutiful lady , more than any bollywood actresses , saw her pic first time, wish u n ur family luck n good health.” A follower praised him saying, “Such a protecting bhai u are.”

Arjun is the son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and has now accepted step-sisters Janhvi and Khushi as family. The actor told CineBlitz, “We have been very lucky that we got time to spend, whether it was Janhvi or Khushi, and also we’ve had our own individual spaces. Because we are not living together, we are not in each other’s faces. This allows us to get to know each other at a steady pace. I am very happy that I have them in my life. I did it for my dad.”

Arjun is currently in news for his relationship with former reality show judge and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora. The two often acknowledge each other’s presence on social media.

Arjun is currently shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama, Panipat. He will also be seen with Parineeti Chopra in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

