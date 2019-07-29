Arjun Kapoor shows off his new tattoo, reveals why it feels ‘accurate, intimate and personal’

After nine months of keeping his look for his next film under wraps, actor Arjun Kapoor finally got the load off his head, and shared his new look with chopped hair, in a series of video and photos on Instagram. And it looks like Arjun is on an indulging spree. We got hold of an exclusive photo of the actor flaunting his latest tattoo on his arm. While actors often share stories of their personal struggle through an autobiography, a film on their life or lengthy emotional posts on social media, Arjun chose a different route and got inked with this personalized tattoo that he felt was “accurate, intimate and personal” for him.

Arjun Kapoor gets inked.

He opted for a Latin quote, ‘Per Ardua Ad Astra’, with a beautiful significance. Ask what does it mean and the actor exclusively tells us, “It’s a Latin saying that translates to ‘through adversity to the stars’. All our lives, we want to rise to a point when the time comes, but most people get pushed against a wall, with circumstances being against them. Things don’t always fall in place. But eventually, the beauty of life is to be an underdog and be able to go beyond one’s potential, because you believe in yourself and what you are capable of.”

Interestingly, Arjun has chosen this statement tattoo at a time when he has been pushing himself to get fitter by the day, and has been motivating everyone with his weight loss journey. On the work front too, he is trying to raise the bar, and do something different in his next, a historical film, Panipat.

Reflecting a state of mind that is both optimistic and determined, Arjun shares the significance this tattoo holds for him. “The whole point is to come through and outdo the expectation of yourself and others. That’s what has defined me. Nobody has ever given me a chance from day one, and you somehow rise to the point and do better. It just felt accurate, intimate and personal for me.”

The actor, who already has one tattoo (he had previously inked the word Maa in Hindi as a mark to his late mother Mona Kapoor) and now got this second one, insists that tattoos are very personal. And hence, he wanted something that defines his journey. “I just feel it has to be a story to tell. I suffered a personal loss and have seen ups and downs despite that I continued to push through,” he continues, “When I started out in this industry when I wanted to be an actor, and a lot of people told me don’t because you are not capable, and here I am today, seven years later. So, somewhere I feel from all the adversities, I’ve managed to reach somewhere in life and that only comes from believing in yourself. This tattoo signifies my path to me.”

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 10:32 IST