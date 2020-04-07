Arjun Kapoor to go on a virtual date to help raise funds for daily wage earners hit by Covid-19
Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:53 IST
Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday announced that he will be going on a virtual date with five people as part of an initiative to raise money for daily wage workers who have been affected by the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.
The actor has partnered with his sister Anshula’s online fundraising platform, Fankind and non-profit organisation Give India for the initiative. “There is a section of people in our country who have lost livelihood during this crisis and are in dire need to sustain themselves and their families. I am talking about the scores of daily wage earners – your favourite chaat wale bhaiya, construction workers, coolies, dhobis, rickshaw drivers and so many others.“
I have teamed up with @fankindofficial & @give_india to help raise money to support daily wage workers who are financially affected by the lockdown. GiveIndia has identified more than 60,000 such workers who have no income and no way to take care of their family. Let’s get together to help provide them with cash in hand so that they can pay their rent, feed their families & gain financial security for an entire month. All you need to do is log on to fankind.org/arjun and donate. 100% of your donation will help the families in need. And 5 lucky winners will get a chance to go on a VIRTUAL DINNER DATE with ME on 11th of April, from the comfort of your own home via a video chat. (Link in bio) #FankindXArjun #Covid19 #LetsFightCoronaTogether #StayHomeStaySafe
“The lockdown is meant that they can’t go out and earn a living. Fankind, GiveIndia and I, we have come together to provide cash in hand for these daily wage workers in serious need,” Arjun said.
Arjun further said GiveIndia has identified more than 60 thousand families across India that need help. He urged people to wholeheartedly extend support to the cause.
“All you have to do is log on to fankind.org/arjun and donate. Even Rs 100 will make a huge difference. Your entire donation amount will go in the hands of these people in need,” the 34-year-old actor said. The Panipat actor said five lucky winners stand a chance to go on a virtual date with him. “A special thank you in advance to everyone who is going to come forward and donate for this special cause. I will be meeting and chatting and chilling with five winners on April 11 and that night we will all be doing a video chat.
“I will be getting to know you, share a laugh with you, have a meal with you and just have a good evening together. Let’s come together to help those in serious need,” he said. The actor had recently announced that he was contributing to PM and Maharashtra CM’s funds as well as partnerning with other charity organisations.
