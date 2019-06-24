Arjun Rampal shares heartfelt birthday note for daughter Myra as she turns 14: ‘My baby girl. My smile. My joy’

Actor Arjun Rampal has shared an emotional note for his younger daughter Myra as she turned 14 years old on Monday. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with her and special note.

“Happy birthday my darling @myra_rampal my baby girl. My smile. My joy. Thank you for being you. #happybirthdaymyra,” he captioned a picture of the two shot by photographer Subi Samuel.

Arjun had earlier shared more pictures from the same shoot on the occasion of Father’s Day. “The luckiest Dad in town. Thank you girls for such special memories. Thank you @subisamuel for these precious images. Thank you @htbrunch for our first interview together. Very special. #happyfathersday to all you dads out there. @jamalshaikh and @karishmaupadhyay for the lovely words,” he had captioned the post. Check them out:

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia pays double price for lavish Versova apartment, pegged at Rs 80,778 per sqft. See pic

Myra is Arjun’s youngest daughter with ex-wife Mehr Jessia. They have another daughter, Mahikaa. The couple announced separation in 2018 after 20 years of marriage. Arjun is now dating model Gabriella Demetriades who is expecting her first child with him.

Arjun announced the happy news with a post on his Instagram account. “Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby,” Arjun captioned a love-filled picture of himself and Gabriella, in which she can be seen dressed in a gown, showing her baby bump. Gabriella also posted the same photo on her Instagram account, saying, “Grateful for you too. Can’t wait to meet you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 12:30 IST