e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Arshad Warsi says Shah Rukh Khan’s latest pic can turn any man gay, fans notify Maria Goretti

Arshad Warsi says Shah Rukh Khan’s latest pic can turn any man gay, fans notify Maria Goretti

Arshad Warsi gave Shah Rukh Khan a surprising compliment on seeing his latest photo. Shah Rukh shared the photo to mark his 28 years in Bollywood.

bollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2020 18:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arshad Warsi has a compliment for Shah Rukh Khan.
Arshad Warsi has a compliment for Shah Rukh Khan.
         

Actor Arshad Warsi came up with a creative compliment for Shah Rukh Khan’s latest picture. Shah Rukh had shared a sultry new picture on Sunday, upon completing 28 years in Bollywood. The photo got a lot of love from his fans a little too much love from Arshad.

“This pic would make any man turn gay,” Arshad wrote in a tweet. Sure enough, Arshad’s followers were mighty amused at his reaction. Most asked him to control himself while other simply LOLed at his words. “Hahahha @ArshadWarsi sir. Control your Fantasies,” read a comment. Someone else decided that Arshad’s wife, Maria Goretti should be looped in, “No @ArshadWarsi .... Don’t do this ...@mariagorettiz your attention required urgently,” the comment read.

A few fans agreed with Arshad’s assessment . “I am 95% straight and 5% gay for SRK,” read a tweet. “Totally agree Hotness overloded,” read another comment.

The picture was clicked by Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, “Don’t know when my passion became my purpose and then turned into my profession.” He continued with a note of thanks for his fans, “Thank u all for so many years of allowing me to entertain you. More than my professionalism I believe my passionalism will see me through many more years of service to all of you.” In the photo, he is seen sporting a beard and long hair.

Also read: ‘I will get you for this’: Twinkle Khanna warns son Aarav as he clicks her taking a 4pm nap

Entertaining the audience for three decades now, the 54-year-old star made his debut in the Bollywood industry with the film Deewana released in the year 1992. However, he became a superstar out of the villainous roles he portrayed in his early stages, in movies such as Baazigar, Darr, and Anjaam.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Telangana likely to reimpose lockdown in Hyderabad, surroundings as Covid-19 cases surge
Top US health body adds 3 new symptoms of Covid-19
Top US health body adds 3 new symptoms of Covid-19
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
26/11 plotter Sajjid Mir lives under ‘highest level of ISI protection’ in Pakistan
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
‘You say what China and Pakistan like’: Amit Shah’s scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi
Tamil Nadu to transfer Tuticorin custodial deaths case to CBI after HC nod
Tamil Nadu to transfer Tuticorin custodial deaths case to CBI after HC nod
Major fire at chemical unit in Ghaziabad, 15 tenders rushed to the spot
Major fire at chemical unit in Ghaziabad, 15 tenders rushed to the spot
Covid-19 LIVE: Amid rising cases, lockdown extended in Manipur
Covid-19 LIVE: Amid rising cases, lockdown extended in Manipur
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In