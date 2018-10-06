As AndhaDhun and Loveyatri battle at the box office, Venom emerges the winner

In yet another win for the Hollywood release of the week over Bollywood content, Friday saw Tom Hardy-starrer Venom winning over the two Hindi releases of this week – Ayushmann Khuranna’s thriller Andhadhun and Aayush Sharma’s debut vehicle Loveyatri. According to a Box Office India report, Venom earned in the vicinity of Rs 3.5-Rs 3.75 crore in India on Friday even as Andhadhun’s box office collection was around Rs 2.5 crore and Loveyatri netted less than Rs 2 crore.

With Venom, Sony is hoping to launch a shared universe similar to the Avengers franchise. It sees director Ruben Fleischer helm the $100 million extravaganza with Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist bound to the alien entity known as Venom. The cast also includes Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and Jenny Slate. The film has received mixed reviews but managed to outrun the Hindi releases at the box office.

AndhaDhun, directed by Sriram Raghavan, stars Ayushmann as a blind pianist who is caught in the midst of a murder. The film has received excellent reviews and is expecting to increase its box office collection on the back of a positive word of mouth. However, given its low opening, Andhadhun will have to show a solid jump over the weekend and remain steady during the weekdays to post a big total, said the report.

Loveyatri is produced by Salman Khan and directed by newcomer Abhiraj Minawala. It stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in the lead. While both Loveyatri and AndhaDhun opened low, the former failed to pick up during the evening show as well.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 14:38 IST