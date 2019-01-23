Ashish Chowdhry on not being a part of Total Dhamaal: I wish I was indispensable

Sequels to a hit film naturally change the story, and in some cases, the cast too. In the case of the franchise Dhamaal, actor Ashish Chowdhry was one of the four crazy friends in the original film and the sequel, Double Dhamaal. However, there were many murmurs about why he is missing from the latest in the series, Total Dhamaal.

We reached out to the actor about the reason, and he said, “The dates on which they were shooting, I was doing my show Dev. I have been a lot on television. I had got into a commitment, hence I couldn’t do it. I am feeling down. When the trailer came out, I loved it. (Dhamaal) is something which has constructed my career, of course. Unfortunately, I couldn’t . I carry Dev (on my shoulders), and if I didn’t do it, the series could go away.”

Probed further if there’s more than what meets the eye, he says, “Nothing (like that). We have a great relationship, Indra Kumar (director) is like family to me. I starred with Ajay Devgn in my film Qayamat (2003). In fact, I regret I can’t be part of it, it’s going to be a blockbuster.”

But he isn’t affected much by it. “You take a decision. If I had to go back in time, I will give Dev more importance. The film went ahead without me. I may be dispensable, I wish I was indispensable. But it’s okay, this happens. We all go through it. It’s one of those stories, (and the cast is like) family to me. Sanju sir (Sanjay Dutt) is not there, who I really love. You should be calling him more than me!,” Ashish signs off.

