Ashish Chowdhry remembers late sister, brother-in-law on 12 years of 26/11: ‘You still stand beside me each second’

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:17 IST

Ashish Chowdhry, who lost his sister Monica and brother-in-law Ajit in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is still heartbroken at the loss. On the 12th anniversary of the attacks which left almost 166 dead and several injured, the Dhamaal actor shared a note on Twitter in their memory.

Sharing throwback pictures with sister Monica, Ashish wrote, “Not a day completes without you, Mona.. I miss Jiju n you everyday. Just keep lookin at me as I do even now. Coz you make me stronger until today. Just like we laughed and played together everyday, you still stand beside me each second. And that makes me breathe right even today.” While one shows the two sharing a hug probably during her wedding celebrations, the other two pictures are from their childhood and teenage years.

Ashish is married to Samita Bangargi and the two are parents to son Agasthya and daughters Salara and Sammah. His late sister’s kids – son Kanishq (21) and daughter Ananaya (17) also live with them.

Talking about bringing up the five kids, he had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I’ve always maintained that I’m a father of five. I keep telling them that this may not be the worst, and it’s not that anything will not come after this. We’ve to be prepared, whether it is death, accident, natural calamity or pandemic, we have to overcome it.”

“We, as a family, have gone through worse in our life, especially being victims of terror attacks. We’ve gone through way too much in life for my kids to realise that this is not an issue that can’t be handled,” he had said.

A day after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, Ashish had penned a heartfelt post for his friends thanking them for supporting him in his worst phase. He’d written on Twitter, “I dipped after 26/11. Even financially. And I’m clear it was my friends who saved me. They save me to date. I can only thank the universe by promising I’ll always be there for them. I’m a phone call away. And I’ve a lot of love and gratitude to give. Friends are our only earning.”

