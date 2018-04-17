Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I offered Nil Battey Sannata to Pankaj Tripathi when he was known for doing dark roles

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is two films old in Bollywood, and both her films — Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi — have been lauded for the story and entertainment quotient. However, she is clear about one thing — the success of her films will not push her to make movies in the same genre.

“To each his own, but I feel it is important to keep reinventing ourselves with each film because that is how you will also grow as a person and start thinking differently. However, one thing which will not go is a person’s personality and it will be seen in every project. For me I have always made a conscious call to make a film like Nil Battey Sannata, which would be the most unexpected thing for me. It is important that you keep doing something and evolving as a storyteller,” says Ashwiny.

The 38-year-old adds, “Typecasting happens everywhere because we ourselves keep tagging (people). When a writer writes a certain script, people start going to the writer for similar kind of scripts because we feel that he or she is good at that.”

Ashwiny also believes in offering different roles to actors to break the stereotype they fall prey to.

“As a creative person, you will be very easily tagged. Pankaj Tripathi, for the longest time, would only do films such as Gangs of Wasseypur where he had negative and dark roles. One day, I offered him Nil Battey Sannata, which was opposite to what he was doing in the past. A good actor or director will have the capability to do every kind of work and it depends on him or her if they want to do it or not,” she says.

The filmmaker, who is married to Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, says she can direct a film in any genre, but it has to be in sync with her psyche.

“I could venture into horror films tomorrow but the thing is would I want to do it? Is that my psyche? Which means that I would do injustice to that. But I very strongly believe that a versatile and creative person can do anything,” she says.

