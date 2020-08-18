Assam CM thanks Akshay Kumar for donating Rs 1 cr towards flood relief, calls him ‘true friend’ of state

bollywood

Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting in Scotland, has donated Rs 1 crore towards flood relief in Assam. Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank him for his contribution.

Thanking the actor for showing support during tough times, Sonowal tweeted, “Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena.”

Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 18, 2020

Akshay has also contributed Rs 1 crore towards flood relief in Bihar. The actor contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of both the states to do his bit for the relief work being carried out amid the worsening flood situation.

Earlier, a source told Hindustan Times, “On Thursday, Akshay Kumar spoke to CMs of Bihar and Assam and pledged a sum of Rs 1 crore each at a time when these areas are affected by the natural calamity. Both the chief ministers have expressed gratitude and appreciated his gesture that amid so much negativity all around, he could think of the betterment of these states.”

Akshay had earlier made a donation of Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund in March to help the country deal with the Covid-19 crisis. The actor on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on August 15 urged people to come ‘together for India’ and help the street hawkers, vegetable vendors, tea shop owners and people selling small items at traffic signals, whose livelihood is affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Akshay flew along with his family to Scotland a few days ago for the shooting of his film, Bell Bottom. It also stars Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. He also announced a new film titled Rakshabandhan on the festival of Raksha Bandhan this month. He also has multiple films in his kitty, including Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

