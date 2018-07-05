Athiya Shetty rocks to Badshah’s new song from Nawabzaade, Tere Naal Nachna. Watch video

The second song from Nawabzaade, Tere Naal Nachna has been unveiled and it features Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya in a guest appearance. Released on Wednesday, the song has already crossed 2 million views on YouTube in a day!

A typical Badshah song, Tere Naal Nachna is written and composed by the famous rapper who has also lent his voice for the number. Athiya made her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi’s Hero and was recently seen in Mubarakan.

Nawabzaade stars Raghav Juyal, Punit J Pathak, Isha Rikhi and Dharmesh Yelande in leading roles and also features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor in guest roles in the song, High Rated Gabru. Athiya’s also has a guest appearance in the song.

Produced by Remo D’Souza, Nawabzaade is directed by Jayesh Pradhan.

Talking about the film, Remo had earlier told Hindustan Times, “I did two films with the three of them — ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013) and ABCD 2 (2015). I saw they had a lot more talent [than what was shown on the screen]. I want them to grow, so a film featuring just the three of them will be apt.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more