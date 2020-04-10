Athiya Shetty shares picture from innovative video call photoshoot, all KL Rahul cares about is what she is wearing

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 12:48 IST

Actor Athiya Shetty found an innovative way to live the glam life even in lockdown. She shared pictures from a different new photoshoot in which her photographer friend Sasha Jairam ‘clicked (rather took screenshots)’ of Athiya during a video call.

The photos shows Athiya posing in her bedroom, wearing a crisp white shirt and basking in the sunlight. “Party of two! ft with @sashajairam,” she captioned the post. The post got her compliments from her friends and fans and also her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul. “Nice shirt,” he wrote in the comments section with a ‘shush emoji’. Looks like Athiya borrowed the shirt from Rahul.

Athiya is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and is rumoured to be dating Rahul since last year. When asked about it, Suniel refused to divulge any details. “I am not having the relationship, and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it’s true then you (media) come and tell me, and we will talk about it. If you don’t know, how can you ask me?” said Shetty.

Athiya and KL Rahul sparked off rumours that they are in a relationship after they were spotted partying and holidaying together. They haven’t made it official yet but their frequent public appearances together have got fans wondering about their relationship status.

Last year, the cricketer took to Instagram to share a picture which showed the two inside a phone booth. Rahul was holding an old-school phone receiver, while Athiya was seen laughing next to him. The caption is a reference to Suniel’s film Hera Pheri: “Hello, devi prasad....?” Suniel commented with a series of laughing emojis.

