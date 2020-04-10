e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Athiya Shetty shares picture from innovative video call photoshoot, all KL Rahul cares about is what she is wearing

Athiya Shetty shares picture from innovative video call photoshoot, all KL Rahul cares about is what she is wearing

Athiya Shetty’s photoshoot pictures got her a comment from rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul about her outfit.

bollywood Updated: Apr 10, 2020 12:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are rumoured to have been dating since last year.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are rumoured to have been dating since last year.
         

Actor Athiya Shetty found an innovative way to live the glam life even in lockdown. She shared pictures from a different new photoshoot in which her photographer friend Sasha Jairam ‘clicked (rather took screenshots)’ of Athiya during a video call.

The photos shows Athiya posing in her bedroom, wearing a crisp white shirt and basking in the sunlight. “Party of two! ft with @sashajairam,” she captioned the post. The post got her compliments from her friends and fans and also her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul. “Nice shirt,” he wrote in the comments section with a ‘shush emoji’. Looks like Athiya borrowed the shirt from Rahul.

 

View this post on Instagram

party of two! 📸 ft with @sashajairam

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Athiya is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and is rumoured to be dating Rahul since last year. When asked about it, Suniel refused to divulge any details. “I am not having the relationship, and you (media) will have to ask Athiya about it. If it’s true then you (media) come and tell me, and we will talk about it. If you don’t know, how can you ask me?” said Shetty.

Also read: Major Black Widow plot leak reveals villain holds key to introducing Wolverine, Deadpool into MCU

 

View this post on Instagram

Hello, devi prasad....?

A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on

Athiya and KL Rahul sparked off rumours that they are in a relationship after they were spotted partying and holidaying together. They haven’t made it official yet but their frequent public appearances together have got fans wondering about their relationship status.

Last year, the cricketer took to Instagram to share a picture which showed the two inside a phone booth. Rahul was holding an old-school phone receiver, while Athiya was seen laughing next to him. The caption is a reference to Suniel’s film Hera Pheri: “Hello, devi prasad....?” Suniel commented with a series of laughing emojis.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Officials spot a silver lining in India’s Covid-19 battle; prep for dark clouds
Officials spot a silver lining in India’s Covid-19 battle; prep for dark clouds
‘Can gauge seriousness’: India’s stinging comeback to Pak over Covid-19 Fund
‘Can gauge seriousness’: India’s stinging comeback to Pak over Covid-19 Fund
IndiGo to discontinue on-board meal service post lockdown, says CEO
IndiGo to discontinue on-board meal service post lockdown, says CEO
Hardest batsman to get out, didn’t have a weakness: Clarke on India legend
Hardest batsman to get out, didn’t have a weakness: Clarke on India legend
IPS officer who helped Wadhawans during lockdown sent on compulsory leave
IPS officer who helped Wadhawans during lockdown sent on compulsory leave
‘Wanting Pak cricket back at top?’: Malik, Raja engage in war of words
‘Wanting Pak cricket back at top?’: Malik, Raja engage in war of words
JioPOS Lite app lets you earn commission on every Jio recharge
JioPOS Lite app lets you earn commission on every Jio recharge
Pakistan dreams of future with electric vehicles but reality is a nightmare
Pakistan dreams of future with electric vehicles but reality is a nightmare
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news