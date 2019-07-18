Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth get the FaceApp treatment, ‘Old Steve Rogers looks the same’, say fans

Actor Jeremy Renner has shared a picture of himself and his Avengers: Endgame co-stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth, all filtered through the viral FaceApp. The mobile photo application uses AI to make faces appear aged.

Renner captioned the image, “Wow!! When ENDGAME is truly the END of the line... hahaha.” When he posted the original picture in May, he’d written that it was ‘one of the best days on set’. The new picture shows the five main (male) Avengers looking like they’ve all recently returned from a life well lived in an alternate timeline.

Fans noticed how Chris Evans basically looks exactly like he did in old-age makeup at the end of Avengers: Endgame. “Well Steve still looks like himself,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Old man Cap looked just like this picture!!” wrote another. “Love that Chris looks no different,” commented another fan.

Others were taken aback by Ruffalo’s appearance. “Mark looks straight up from a horror movie,” the visual artist BossLogic wrote. “Can we all talk about how cute and soft Mark looks?” wrote another fan.

The FaceApp has become the new obsession online, with everyone, including celebrities, having fun with it and sharing the results. Bollywood stars such as Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor have also shared pictures of their older avatars.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 14:26 IST