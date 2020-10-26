e-paper
Avinash Tiwary: I didn't have any fantasy that one day, someone will spot me and I'll be a star the next day

Avinash Tiwary: I didn’t have any fantasy that one day, someone will spot me and I’ll be a star the next day

Actor Avinash Tiwary says that while it is frustrating when things don't work out, he is willing to go with the flow, and let his career take it's pace.

bollywood Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 18:01 IST

Rishabh Suri

Hindustan Times

bollywood Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 18:01 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Avinash Tiwary has been a part of films such as Laila Majnu and Tu Hai Mera Sunday.
Actor Avinash Tiwary has been a part of films such as Laila Majnu and Tu Hai Mera Sunday.
         

Actor Avinash Tiwary is finally getting his due as an actor, as is evident through the praise he received for the web film Bulbull. Having made his debut with Tu Hai Mera Sunday (2017), he went on to play the lead hero in Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu, again receiving good reviews.

Not many know that he was originally set to pursue engineering, but landed in showbiz instead. Did him being an outsider become an obstacle in his career? Tiwary says that it was of course a problem.

“How to go, what to do, when I started there was no concept of casting directors. There were no agencies, like we have today. It has become a lot easier for people. As so-called outsiders, it takes time to understand what is happening in the industry,” he explains. 

The 35-year-old adds that he devoted his earlier years to training himself in all this. He thought that if he had to make it, he had to think a lot first, and one of those thoughts was that no fairytale was going to play out for him.

“I didn’t have any fantasies that one day, somebody will spot me, and bang, I will be a star the next day. I never had that kind of dream and desire as well. I truly believe I’m one of those, and there are lots of people like me. I’m like MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid, like these guys, I wait for things to come in my area,” says the actor, who’ll be seen next in a web show Dongri to Dubai.

While Tiwary always wanted to try his hands at different things, when they didn’t work in his favour, it did indeed upset him.

“When things don’t work out, it’s very frustrating,” he admits, adding, “The world tells you if you do something right, everything will result into something great. I gave two and a half years to Laila Majnu, and the film dropped in a week’s time when it released. It kills you, ‘Oh god what do I do now, what did I do wrong?’, but you also realise you don’t get acknowledgement right there and then.”

Being patient and tolerant is the actor’s mantra now. “That’s been my game, I will be the last man standing,” he quips.

