Ayesha Kapur has come a long way since playing young Rani Mukerji in Black and these pics are proof

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:06 IST

Remember the young girl from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2005 film Black? Well, she isn’t so little anymore. Ayesha Kapur, who played the young Rani Mukerji in the film, is now 24 years old and enjoys her time on Instagram like all millennials.

Ayesha shared a stunning new picture on the ‘gram earlier this week which showed her practising yoga and inspiring her followers to do the same. “Breathe... surround yourself with nature every chance you get. Remind yourself of why you’re wonderful (too many people like to point out all we do wrong), smile from within, and radiate love. not preaching, just embracing this myself as much as I can,” she captioned the post.

Ayesha often shares glimpses into her life as a student in New York on the image-sharing app. Not just an actor and student, she is also the co-founder of Ayesha Accessories. Their stores are found in several malls across metro cities.

Also read: ‘Ones who snort together, stay together’: Hard Kaur, Nikhil Chinapa weigh in on Bollywood stars’ drugs controversy

Ayesha could not have asked for a better introduction to Bollywood than Bhansali’s film. She worked with Amitabh Bachchan in the film and was trained for her role by Ranbir Kapoor, who was an assistant director on the film.

“The first time I saw him, I asked Mr Bachchan if this was his first film too. Apparently, the whole set burst out laughing. He was very kind about it and gave me a signed copy of his biography the next day. I hadn’t grown up watching Bollywood films and I was nine years old , after all (while shooting the film), so I was quite oblivious,” she said in an interview to Hindustan Times in 2017. Ayesha played a deaf, mute and blind girl in the film who is helped by her teacher to learn to read and live her life independently. The film won 11 Filmfare Awards that year and also the National Award.

Ayesha wishes to continue working in films. “I don’t want to limit myself to anything, so I am very open to all genres. I think that through films, actors have an opportunity to make a difference in the world — so that would be nice (if the film had an important message/meaning). Not to say I’m not open to comedies and light-hearted films. I would really like to work with Shekhar Kapur sometime, to make that dream come true. Regarding actors, I don’t have anybody in particular in mind — but it would be amazing to work with Amitabh Bachchan again,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 19:57 IST