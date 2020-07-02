Ayushmann Khurrana: I can’t wait to start shooting, I am missing being on the sets big time

bollywood

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:19 IST

It’s been almost four, long months since the entertainment industry came to a complete halt, as all shoots were put on hold due to the Covid-19 crisis. With the Maharashtra government giving a go-ahead recently to resume shoots with permissions, it sure looks like everything is going to be on track soon.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana too, is all geared up to be back on the sets of his upcoming projects. He tells us that he can’t wait. “I’m missing being on the sets big time. I’m ready to start shooting multiple things. As soon as the production teams figure out and lock on the safest ways to start work, I will be back on the sets!,” he says.

Being a celebrity, millions look up to you and your actions, and the 35-year-old knows that well. The actor is determined to stay fit even during the pandemic. And for the same, he has taken up cycling for some serious cardio as per his daily fitness routine.

Currently in Chandigarh with his entire family, Khurrana urges everyone to be fit too, which will boost their immunity in fighting the virus. He says, “Maintaining fitness is an extremely important aspect today, given the crisis we are engulfed in. We will need to find our own fitness regimes to stay fit because it’s very important. So, since I’m in Chandigarh spending time with my family and parents, I decided to take up cycling.”

Geared up with the essentials like a face mask, his cycling time he feels, is adding a much needed balance to his daily routine. “I have been a cycling enthusiast all my life but my work schedule always prevented me from doing this. I’m loving doing this now because it’s not just helping me stay fit but it’s also giving me the alone time to focus on things, ponder about life, and plan my way forward. Cycling alone is quite a meditative experience for me personally — I can focus on one thing at a time and close those loops in my head,” says Khurrana.

Follow @htshowbiz for more