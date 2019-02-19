Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his role in Dreamgirl: It is about a guy who plays Sita in Ramleela

Ayushmann Khurrana has given away details of his next film where he will be seen in and as Dreamgirl. The actor will be seen cross-dressing in the film and will speak in both male and female voices.

Ayushmann Khurrana is coming off a great 2018 where he delivered two big hits – comedy Badhaai Ho and thriller Andhadhun. It seems in terms of quaint storylines and standout characters, he has 2019 stitched up too.

The actor has revealed details of his upcoming film, Dreamgirl, where he will be seen cross-dressing. “Dream Girl is really unique, really interesting because I get to wear a saree in the film. It’s about a guy who plays Sita in Ram Leela. Traditionally, in our country we have all seen guys playing Sita, so I’m one of those. He has the unique talent of taking out voices of both male and female. It’s like a full on commercial film,” the actor said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama.

Also read: Malaika Arora reveals why she and Arbaaz Khan decided to divorce each other

The film stars Nushrat Bharucha and Manjot Singh in important roles and is being directed by Raaj Shaandilya. “I am thrilled to work with Ayushmann and director Raaj Shaandilyaa. It is one of the funniest scripts I have read in a while and the journey has been super fun,” Manjot recently said. The film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 18:26 IST