Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap shaves head after cancer diagnosis, shares empowering post

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared new pictures on social media that show her with her head shaved. She has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Tahira wrote in her post that she took the step after hair extensions got too irritating for her to manage. “Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so good #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat,” she captioned the pictures. In the photos, she is seen striking a stylish pose in a blue T-shirt and big sunglasses.

Ayushmann re-tweeted Tahira’s photograph and called her a “hottie”. Actor Deepika Padukone retweeted her, calling the picture ‘hot’. Actor Kubbra Sait of Sacred Games commented, “You shining star! Light up the way.”

On September 22 last year, Tahira shared online that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells. She returned to work after mastectomy in November.

In a earlier interview with IANS, Ayushmann, who has two children with Tahira -- Virajveer and Varushka, said: “I am glad I have a partner like Tahira who is very brave, strong, who is an inspiration. I have started seeing life through a different prism. I was giving her my time, of course. In the morning I was promoting my films, in the nights I was with her in the hospital... It is not easy.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 18:37 IST