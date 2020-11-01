e-paper
Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap wedding anniversary: He wants to grow old with her, she jokes of ‘failed suhaag raat’ moment

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sunday, sharing the same throwback picture. Read their funny captions here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 12:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap celebrate their wedding anniversary on November 1.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap celebrate their wedding anniversary on November 1.
         

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his author-filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap celebrated their wedding anniversary by posting identical pictures and with very different messages. He spoke of togetherness, while she cracked a joke about their wedding night.

He wrote: “Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can’t be limited to this lifetime. You’re my companion, lover, personal stand up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it’ll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap Umm..” The picture showed Tahira getting a piggyback ride on Ayushmann’s back.

 
 

Tahira shared the same picture and joked about their failed ‘suhaag raat moment’: “And I don’t lie. That’s the only way he picks me up! Gunny bag ‘aaloo ki bori’ style! But this is the love I love, perhaps picking on your brains @ayushmannk is easier this way than being cradled and carried in your lap (a failed suhaag raat moment for us) To more ingenuity to many more such rides umm #happyanniversary.”

Reacting on his brother’s post, actor Aparshakti Khurana wrote: “Happy Anniversary to my absolute favourite.” Actor Nushrat Bharucha reacted to Tahira’s post and wrote: “Sooo cute!!!!”

 

In July this year, Tahira had shared a bunch of pictures from their wedding and recalled her no makeup look. She had written: “From the mehendi day many seasons ago! #throwbackthursday #wedding It was in the winter, and I don’t remember if that’s washed wet hair or oil, but I was ready to beat the chill with sleeveless suit, otravin drops and a big smile.”

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh Khan had her removed from multiple films, ‘without any explanation whatsoever’

Writing about their love story, Tahira had written in India Today in 2016: “Both of us attended the same Physics tuition class when we were in the 12th standard. It was a batch of around 60 students and when I first met Ayushmann I thought his name was Abhishek. Both me and my friend had a crush on him but outwardly ignored him throughout the year. I later discovered that he also had a crush on me; I think I was popular with the boys because I was tall and had an arrogant air about me, because I was always on my guard. One entire year went by without either of us talking to each other and that’s how it would have remained if our story hadn’t taken a filmi twist.”

