Tahira Kashyap shares pics from wedding, Ayushmann Khurrana gushes over her no-makeup look

Tahira Kashyap shares pics from wedding, Ayushmann Khurrana gushes over her no-makeup look

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony and reminisced about how she ‘beat the chill’.

bollywood Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married in 2008.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married in 2008.
         

Writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap took her Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane as she shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony in 2008. She is seen with a radiant glow on her makeup-free face, and her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, could not stop gushing over how stunning she looks.

“From the mehndi day many seasons ago! #throwbackthursday #wedding. It was in the winter, and I don’t remember if that’s washed wet hair or oil, but I was ready to beat the chill with sleeveless suit, otravin drops and a big smile,” Tahira captioned her Instagram post.

Ayushmann was awestruck by her beauty and commented, “No make up. No filter,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji. “So pretty,” actor Bhumi Pednekar commented, while television actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Those eyes.” Actor Yami Gautam commented, “How gorgeous.”

Fans also showered love on Tahira’s photos. “How have u maintained that beauty till now,” one Instagram user asked. “You’re beautiful like a fresh rose,” another commented. “Wooow ! pretty! Then and now,” another wrote.

 

Also read | Himanshi Khurana doesn’t want to be addressed as Asim Riaz’s girlfriend: ‘Why is it always about a man?’

Tahira had also shared pictures from her wedding functions with Ayushmann on their anniversary last year. “11 years back we had each other’s asses and still do! Happy anniversary @ayushmannk (This one’s from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding you still get to me just like before,” she had written.

Ayushmann and Tahira are childhood sweethearts and have been together for 19 years now. They got married in 2008 and have two kids together - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

On the work front, Ayushmann was most recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film was originally scheduled to hit the theatres in April but got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video last month, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

