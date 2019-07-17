Ayushmann Khurrana wins Saree Twitter trend with hilarious new pic from Dream Girl. See it here

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has submitted unexpected entry to the #SareeTwitter trend on Wednesday. He shared a hilarious new picture from the sets of his film upcoming Dream Girl.

The picture shows Ayushmann clad in a blue saree with a bewildered expression on his face. He is seen sitting on a motorcycle, wearing blue Hawaii chappals. “#Dreamgirl later this this year. Sigh. #SareeTwitter,” he wrote in his tweet.

Dreamgirl, an Ekta Kapoor production, will star Nushrat Bharucha as its female lead and has been written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Ayushmann’s Vicky Donor co-star Yami Gautam also shared a picture of herself in a saree. The photo appears to be a still from Uri. “I completely agree with this trend , nothing can match the elegance and beauty of a Saree ! So sharing my most special saree moment #SareeTwitter,” she wrote in her tweet.

I completely agree with this trend , nothing can match the elegance and beauty of a Saree ! So sharing my most special saree moment 😁 #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/L20p3eAxZl — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) July 16, 2019

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the long list of women sharing their favourite saree pictures, on Wednesday. Priyanka tweeted a photo showing her in a pink and gold Benarasi saree. “Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter,” she tweeted with her photograph.

Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter pic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

#Saree Twitter has been trending on the microblogging website, which is flooded with posts from women all over. Actor Gul Panag and many others also shared their pictures.

