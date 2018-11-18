Ayushmann Khurrana wishes brother Aparshakti on birthday, see pics from party

As actor Aparshakti Khurrana turns 31 today, brother Ayushmann Khurrana wished him in the sweetest way possible. The Badhaai Ho actor took to his official Twitter handle to dedicate an emotional post to his younger brother, alongside three pictures.

"Bday greetings to my biggest support system. I'm his cheerleader, brother, critic, soulmate. So proud of him as he has evolved so much as a person and a performer. Choti si umar mein itni samajhadari waali baatein karta hai. You deserve the best in life. @Aparshakti," he wrote.

In one of the monochrome pictures posted by him, the two look absolutely adorable donning ethnic outfits and smiling for the camera. The second picture posted by him shows Aparshakti looking dapper in a grey T-shirt and shades. While the third picture shows the duo posing for the camera.

Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap also wished her brother-in-law. She took to her official Instagram account to share a beautiful picture of her with the Stree actor and captioned it, "Happy birthday to the best brother-in-law in the world @aparshakti_khurana ! You by far are one of the most beautiful human beings I have met and there many more to vouch for it! You restore the faith in relationships, a reason why I wanted to have two kids. I am a single child and perhaps can never understand what it is like to have a sibling but having seeing you and @ayushmannk and the source of strength you are for each other was the biggest reason for us having two kids! Stay blessed and the pure person you are. Wish you abundant happiness always #happybirthday#bestbroinlaw."

Tahira also shared a few glimpses from the birthday celebration on her Instagram story. One picture captures, Aparshakti's birthday cake, alongside a caption, "About last night!! Happy bday @aparshakti_khurana."

In another picture, Tahira, along with her kids, can be seen celebrating; she captioned it as, "#aboutlastnight #bachaparty wishing chachu."

Aparshakti made his Bollywood debut with Dangal in 2016. He went on to be a part of several successful movies like Badrinath ki Dulhania, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and Stree. He will be next seen in Jabariya Jodi starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, and Rajma Chawal, which also features Rishi Kapoor.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 15:29 IST