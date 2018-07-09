Azad Rao Khan doesn’t let go of daddy Aamir, holds on to him tight. See pic

Actor Aamir Khan was spotted at the airport with his son Azad Rao Khan. The actor was smiling at the photogs, but his son was asleep. Aamir, carried the little boy and his backpack to the airport and the picture of them together is super adorable. Aamir might be busy with his work commitments but it looks like he is taking time off to spend with his family.

Azad was also recently spotted playing football in the rain on the streets of Mumbai and it was quite a sight. He was looked after by a couple of security men and he seemed to be simply enjoying his day out.

On the work front, the Dangal actor is currently busy with his film Thugs of Hindostan, which is a multi-starrer. Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh will also be playing pivotal roles in the film. The team shot for the film in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and Malta. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. Reportedly, this film is based on the novel Confessions of a Thug written by Philip Meadows Taylor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more