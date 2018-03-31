Baaghi 2 box office collection day 1: Tiger Shroff’s film gets a thunderous start, earns Rs 25.10 crore

Tiger Shroff has proved his mettle at the box office, at least, on the opening day of his new film Baaghi 2.

The film has received a thunderous start and has earned more than Rs 25 crore on its first day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the film’s business figures.

What is even more remarkable than this number is the fact that Baaghi 2 has beaten the box office records of hugely publicised Padmaavat and Akshay Kumar’s PadMan. While Padmaavat registered only Rs 24 crore including the paid previews, PadMan gathered Rs 10.26 crore on day 1.

Baaghi 2, directed by Ahmed Khan, was anticipated to get a big opening, but no one expected this number to be this huge.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

2. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr

Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed ₹ 24 cr

Also: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu

3. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr

4. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr

5. #SonuKeTituKiSweety ₹ 6.42 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2018

The film, which is not a sequel to Baaghi, is the tale of two college sweethearts who get separated due to circumstances. They meet again after four years when Disha’s child goes missing in Goa.

Baaghi 2 boasts of a stellar cast that also includes Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Deepak Dobriyal and Disha Patani.

Read: Baaghi 2 movie review: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani’s film is lousy and predictable

The film has received mixed reviews, so the business may slow down over the weekend. However, if that doesn’t happen, then Baaghi 2 is going to be one of the biggest number spinners of this year.