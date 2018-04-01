Baaghi 2 box office day 2: Tiger Shroff’s biggest opener of 2018 earns Rs 45 crore

Tiger Shroff could not have hoped for a better reception for Baaghi 2. His latest film has made more than Rs 45 crore in just two days of release.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Sunday, “#Baaghi2 is a LOTTERY... Continues to SURPRISE [the trade] and SHOCK [the pessimists] with SENSATIONAL biz on Sat... Proves all calculations and assumptions wrong... Fri Rs 25.10 cr, Sat Rs 20.40 cr. Total: Rs 45.50 cr. India biz,” he wrote in a tweet.

#Baaghi2 is a LOTTERY... Continues to SURPRISE [the trade] and SHOCK [the pessimists] with SENSATIONAL biz on Sat... Proves all calculations and assumptions wrong... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 45.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2018

Baaghi 2 had the biggest opening for any film in 2018, beating even Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, the action flick is based on a quest for a lost child.

It also features Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda. The film is a stand-alone sequel to 2016 film, Baaghi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more