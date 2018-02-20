Baaghi 2 new poster: Before trailer, Tiger Shroff goes the Rambo way one more time

A day before the release of trailer, the makers have released a new poster of Baaghi 2. Disha Patani, film’s female lead and Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend, has shared it on her Twitter account. It has a bare-chested Tiger Shroff coming out of a cloud of dust and probably smoke too.

He is holding a gun in his right hand with a falling helicopter in the background. The use of saturated colours on the poster is an attempt to give it a retro feel. The red scarf tied to Tiger’s left arm spoon-feeds the audience about his rebellion which is for his love, the poster says.

A resemblance with Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo is very apparent. However, Tiger Shroff is working in another film inspired by Rambo.

Baaghi 2 will feature Disha Patani with Tiger, their second project together after a music video. The film is a sequel to Tiger’s 2016 action flick Baaghi which also starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. While the first part was directed by Sabbir Khan, the sequel will be directed by choreographer Ahmed Khan.

Baaghi 2 kicked off their first schedule in Pune on September 18, last year, and after wrapping up the shoot in the city, the team moved to Mumbai. Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar also play significant roles in the film.

The makers of the Baaghi franchise have already announced the third instalment of the film starring Tiger Shroff. While the name of the leading lady has not been revealed, the movie will be helmed by Ahmed Khan.

Baaghi 2 is slated for release on 27th April 2018.