Badhaai Ho box office day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana film earns Rs 45 crore in first weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana’s family comedy Badhaai Ho box office collection has surpassed all expectations. The film shared its release date with Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England, which is struggling at the ticket counters. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Badhaai Ho recorded its highest single day collections of around Rs 13.5 crore on its first Sunday, taking its total to around Rs 45.06 crore.

The film had cashed in on the extended Dusshera weekend in a big way by opening at around Rs 7.29 crore on Thursday. It went on to show a remarkable growth on Friday with collections of around Rs 11.67 crore, followed by the Saturday collections of around Rs 13.5 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has already declared the film a hit and tweeted, “While #BadhaaiHo is a Hit in terms of economics, the weekdays ahead will decide two things: [i] Its lifetime biz and [ii] How big a Hit it will turn out to be... Nonetheless, badhaai ho to everyone involved with this film.”

Calling the film a big favourite at the ticket windows, he updated the box office figures of the film in his tweet, “#BadhaaiHo emerges a BIG FAVOURITE at the ticket windows... Has SENSATIONAL extended weekend... Thu 7.29 cr, Fri 11.67 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 45.06 cr. India biz... Didn’t release in Madhya Pradesh due to cinema strike. Otherwise, the total would be higher.”

Badhaai Ho revolves around a middle-age couple (Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao) getting pregnant, which turns out to be an embarrassing situation for their family.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s film Namaste England failed to show any growth even during the festive season. It continued to struggle even on a Sunday with collections of just around Rs 1.35 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. The total collections of the film now stand at around Rs 6.10 crore.

