Before Accidental Prime Minister, know who plays who in Anupam Kher’s film on Manmohan Singh

Ahead of the release of The Accidental Prime Minister, here is a run-down of who plays who in the controversial movie, directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. Based on a 2014 book of the same name, The Accidental Prime Minister is billed as a chronicle of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's ten-year premiership, as narrated by his former media advisor Sanjaya Baru.

Anupam Kher plays the titular role of Dr Singh in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Baru. “Dr. Manmohan Singh is not a very expressive person. You have never seen him laughing loudly. You have never seen him angry. His face is the same, whether he is expressing hurt, anger, disgust, pleasure or happiness. That means I had to internalise the whole thing,” Kher told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

Aahana Kumra, who plays Priyanka Gandhi in the film, told PTI, “I would have never imagined people thinking of me casting as Priyanka Gandhi. I was anxious to play her. This was my first big film. I wanted to get everything right. I am looking forward to see my work.”

The film’s trailer has garnered more than 63 million views on YouTube. Before the film’s release on January 11, familiarise yourself with the cast, and their real-life counterparts.

Anupam Kher as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

German actor Suzanne Bernet as Sonia Gandhi

Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi

Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi

Divya Seth Shah as Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur

Akshaye Khanna as Sanjay Baru

Debutant Ram Avatar Bhardwaj as Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Avtar Sahni as LK Advani

Vimal Verma as Lalu Yadav

Anil Rastgi as Shiv Raj Patil

