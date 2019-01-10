 Before Accidental Prime Minister, know who plays who in Anupam Kher’s film on Manmohan Singh
Before Accidental Prime Minister, know who plays who in Anupam Kher’s film on Manmohan Singh

Before Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister, familiarise yourself with the cast, and their real-life counterparts.

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2019 16:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Accidental Prime Minister,Anupam Kher,The Accidental Prime Minister
Anupam Kher as former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, in a behind-the-scenes image from the Accidental Prime Minister.

Ahead of the release of The Accidental Prime Minister, here is a run-down of who plays who in the controversial movie, directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. Based on a 2014 book of the same name, The Accidental Prime Minister is billed as a chronicle of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's ten-year premiership, as narrated by his former media advisor Sanjaya Baru.

Anupam Kher plays the titular role of Dr Singh in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Baru. “Dr. Manmohan Singh is not a very expressive person. You have never seen him laughing loudly. You have never seen him angry. His face is the same, whether he is expressing hurt, anger, disgust, pleasure or happiness. That means I had to internalise the whole thing,” Kher told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

Aahana Kumra, who plays Priyanka Gandhi in the film, told PTI, “I would have never imagined people thinking of me casting as Priyanka Gandhi. I was anxious to play her. This was my first big film. I wanted to get everything right. I am looking forward to see my work.”

The film’s trailer has garnered more than 63 million views on YouTube. Before the film’s release on January 11, familiarise yourself with the cast, and their real-life counterparts.

Anupam Kher as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
German actor Suzanne Bernet as Sonia Gandhi
Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi
Aahana Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi
Divya Seth Shah as Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur
Akshaye Khanna as Sanjay Baru
Debutant Ram Avatar Bhardwaj as Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Avtar Sahni as LK Advani
Vimal Verma as Lalu Yadav
Anil Rastgi as Shiv Raj Patil

With agency inputs

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 16:11 IST

