Before Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor feature in first ever ad together. Watch

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen together for the first time in a film in Brahmastra, have gone ahead and featured in an advertisement instead.

Featuring in an ad for Flipkart, the couple come together only in the end of one of ads. In one of them, a boy, shows off his latest fashion in front of Alia, who is at a party in the company of her girl gang (again featuring girls dressed as grown-up women). At one point, one of the boys says he is wearing Ranbir’s look that the actor sported two months back at a premiere. Alia then shows him real Ranbir’s images in latest outfits from two days back. Embarrassed, the boys make a hasty retreat. One of Alia’s friends teases her about knowing every detail about Ranbir, to which Alia shrugs off with a self-assured grin. As the ad ends, the two actors walk towards the camera and pose in different outfits. In another ad, released along with the first one, Ranbir features without Alia.

In the movies, the couple will be seen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The release of film was postponed last month. The fantasy drama film, which was initially scheduled to release around Christmas this year, will now hit the big screens in summer 2020. The campaign is expected to be live on television and digital platforms, for a period of eight weeks till July. In addition to Alia and Ranbir, the campaign will also feature popular movie icons of South India, namely, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salman.

Ayan announced the news on his Instagram account. While according to the statement, the release has been postponed because the team needs “more time in order to get the VFX right,” multiple media reports have pointed out that the makers might have taken this decision to avoid locking horns with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 at the box office on Christmas 2019. Earlier that month, Salman had announced that his upcoming flick Dabangg 3 would release on December 20, 2019.

“In the past week, I have learned that all the teams working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right. With that in mind, we are moving from Christmas 2019 as our goal for the release of the movie,” Ayan clarified in the statement. “Our release date is now slated for summer 2020 but we will announce this officially once we are absolutely certain of the date,” the statement continued.

Brahmastra is first part of a sci-fi trilogy which has been created by Ayan. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna.

First Published: May 28, 2019 13:00 IST