Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar’s new look released on his birthday, check him out as a suave RAW officer

bollywood

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 10:20 IST

The makers of Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom have unveiled a new still from the upcoming film on the actor’s birthday. The sepia-toned picture shows Akshay posing in front of a plane.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the photo on social media on Wednesday. “NEW LOOK... On #AkshayKumar’s birthday today, Team #BellBottom unveils the new look from the spy thriller... Set in the 1980s, #Akshay enacts the part of a #RAW agent in the film, which is currently being filmed in #Scotland... Directed by Ranjit M Tewari,” he wrote in his tweet.

NEW LOOK... On #AkshayKumar's birthday today, Team #BellBottom unveils the new look from the spy thriller... Set in the 1980s, #Akshay enacts the part of a #RAW agent in the film, which is currently being filmed in #Scotland... Directed by Ranjit M Tewari. pic.twitter.com/epRgd3jH74 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 9, 2020

The photo was also shared by Akshay’s co-star from the film, Lara Dutta. “BIRTHDAY SPECIAL Birthday cake!!!! Introducing @akshaykumar‘s suave retro look from #Bellbottom,” she wrote with the picture.

The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor and is currently being shot in Scotland. Last week, pictures from the film’s shoot in UK went viral on social media. As many has six pictures from the shoot surfaced online and they showed Akshay sporting his retro look from the film. Akshay is sporting a thick moustache in the movie, which is based in the 1980s.

The spy-thriller movie, directed by Ranjit M Tewari is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The first poster of the movie was released by Akshay Kumar in November, last year. The film is an original screenplay inspired by true events.

Bell Bottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

