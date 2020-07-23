Bhagyashree on working with Prabhas on Radhe Shyam: ‘He turned out to be a soft-spoken gentleman’

bollywood

Actor Bhagyashree, who will soon be seen with Prabhas in their upcoming film Radhe Shyam, has only nice things to say about him. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Bhagyashree said she had different expectations from him after the success of Baahubali but found him to be a humble man.

“After watching Bahubali, I had a certain image about him. But he turned out to be a soft-spoken gentleman rather than a flamboyant personality. He’s a team player and likes to bond with everyone,” she said.

Bhagyashree has shot for Radhe Shyam in Georgia and Hyderabad so far. The shoots will commence after the coronavirus situation gets better.

RadheShyam is set to release in 2021. A trilingual, the big-budget film will be simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu like his last few outings. It is being speculated that Prabhas will play a fortune teller in the film. It is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will get a pan-India release. It also stars Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Bhagyashree will also be seen with Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi. The film is a biopic on later Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Bhagyashree has worked in multiple Tamil and Telugu projects. “Our audience has now evolved and is open to all kinds of content, which is inspiring the writers,” she said in the Mumbai Mirror interview.

Bhagyashree recently said that it was her son Abhimanyu Dassani who motivated her to join movies and be an actor again. “I have been convincing her for the last two years. After I signed Mard (Ko Dard Nahi Hota), I was like ‘mom, let this film come out, I need you to come out and do movies and enjoy yourself’. I am glad she is on the same page as me. The world has opened up so much. It will be amazing to see her back in action,” he said. “When the children were younger, they wanted their mom to be around, but now that he is working and knows how it feels, so he wants me to get back,” she had said in an interview to Pinkvilla.

