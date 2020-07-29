e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bhakharwadi crew member dies of Covid-19, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

Bhakharwadi crew member dies of Covid-19, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

From Bakharwadi crew member succumbing to Covid-19 to Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filing an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family members, here are top entertainment stories of the day.

bollywood Updated: Jul 29, 2020 11:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are top entertainment news of the day.
Here are top entertainment news of the day.
         

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Rhea Chakraborty threatened to frame Sushant Singh Rajput, used his credit cards, says his father in FIR

A four-member team of Patna Police left for Mumbai on Tuesday to question actor Rhea Chakraborty and four of her family members in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. The late actor’s father KK Singh, a retired government official, on Tuesday lodged an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea and her family under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code, said Sanjay Kumar Singh, Inspector General, central range.

(Read full story here)

TV show Bhakharwadi’s crew member dies of Covid-19, a few others test positive

A month after resuming the shoot for TV show Bhakharwadi, a crew member died of Covid-19 last week. A few other staff members have also tested positive for the virus and the show’s shoot was halted on July 26.

(Read full story here)

Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: Ahead of KGF 2’s Adheera, 5 times he embraced the dark side

Actor Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 61st birthday on Wednesday and like last year, it will also be marked with a big movie announcement. The makers of his highly anticipated film KGF 2 will reportedly reveal his look from the movie, something fans have been eagerly waiting for long.

(Read full story here)

Kareena Kapoor Khan says ‘challenge accepted’ on behalf of Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. See pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a monochrome picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan, posing with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, as a part of the ongoing #ChallengeAccepted Instagram trend, which aims to ‘empower’ women around the world.

(Read full story here)

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari to debut with Vivek Oberoi’s Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, see poster

Television actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s production venture, Rosie The Saffron Chapter. The first poster of the show introduces Palak as the titular character Rosie, a call centre employee.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
BSP files writ petition in HC over defection of 6 MLAs to Cong in Rajasthan
BSP files writ petition in HC over defection of 6 MLAs to Cong in Rajasthan
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
LIVE: UK to receive 60 million does of Covid-19 vaccine from GSK, Sanofi
LIVE: UK to receive 60 million does of Covid-19 vaccine from GSK, Sanofi
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.53 million, recovery rate at 64.5%
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.53 million, recovery rate at 64.5%
From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty
From theft to cheating: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In