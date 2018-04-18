Bharat: Salman Khan throws Hindi jibe at Priyanka Chopra, here’s her desi answer

A day after Priyanka Chopra was announced as the female lead of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat, the Dabangg star decided to welcome her with a tweet and he also joked about the fact that Priyanka has been mostly working in Hollywood films of late. Her last Bollywood movie was Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangajal (2016).

Salman tweeted, “#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019.” Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father and is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Priyanka decided to respond in the same tone and wrote, “UP Bareilly ki pali badhi hoon janaab..#DesiGirl forever. Very happy to be a part of #Bharat and see all of u on set!! @beingsalmankhan @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar Eid2019.” Priyanka has been busy with her Hollywood commitments and ABC TV show, Quantico.

Priyanka had thanked fans in a press statement and said, “I’m looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I’ve learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer. I’m also looking forward to working with Alvira and Atul (Agnihotri, Salman’s sister and brother-in-law and film’s producers) and the entire team of Bharat.To all my well-wishers who’ve been so patient and supportive… thank you for your constant support and I’ll see you all at the movies.”

Zafar has started prep for Bharat in London and plans to shoot the film in Spain, Poland, Portugal, and Malta. The film will showcase Salman in five different looks.

