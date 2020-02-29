e-paper
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani strike a romantic pose on sets, forget to notice ghosts around them

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur. Kartik shared a candid picture from the sets of the film on Instagram on Saturday.

bollywood Updated: Feb 29, 2020 19:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur. Kartik has now shared a candid picture with Kiara from the sets of the film as the two strike a romantic pose even as they are surrounded by several crew women with their hair covering their faces.

Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote in caption, “Pyaar mein itne bhi andhe mat ho jao, Ki Chudail bhi na dikhein #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 (Don’t be so blinded in love that you are even unable to see a ghost).”

The two seem to be shooting for a romantic sequence as Kartik hovers his hand around Kiara’s face. While he is in casuals, Kiara is in a salwar-kurta.

Kartik had shared a funny video of himself as he began shooting for the film in Jaipur. He can be seen smiling without a pause in the video as he gets ready for the shoot in a yellow kurta and a matching scarf tied across his head paired with dark shades, a rudraksh necklace and a tilak on his forehead. He had captioned it, “Iss look mein Smile hi nahi rukti. Ting ding ting tiding ting ting #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Jaipur lets Roll. Mango Season Begins (I can’t stop smiling in this look).” 

Also read: Ananya Panday gives company to Vijay Deverakonda on bike as they ride in style. See leaked pics from film sets

Kartik has stepped into Akshay Kumar’s shoes for the sequel of the 2007 film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, directed by Priyadarshan, was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. The film also featured Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav and Vikram Gokhale.

Tabu is the latest actor to join the film cast. Director Anees Bazmee revealed Tabu will feature in the recreated version of “Ami je tomar”, picturised on Vidya Balan in the original. He told PTI, “My attempt is to present Tabu in a different avatar, something which the audience has not seen before. She is a wonderful actor and she can do anything.”

The film will release on July 31.

