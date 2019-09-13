Bhoot Part 1 poster: Vicky Kaushal brings the horror on Friday the 13th. See pic

bollywood

The second poster for Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming horror film Bhoot Part 1 is out. The pic was released on the spooky, Friday the 13th.

The poster shows Vicky trapped underwater in a sinking ship with an ugly ghost on his back. He is seen stretching his hand out to the surface but the ghost has her grip on him too tight.

Vicky Kaushal has wrapped up shooting for the horror drama last week and said he can’t wait to spook the audience with it. “Rolled our last shot for ‘Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship’ and we finally wrap this very special film of ours. Fought many of my own fears through the journey of this Film. Can’t wait to spook you all out with this one,” Vicky wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

In June, the makers of the film released the first look poster of the film where the Manmarziyan actor dons an extremely spooky look. In the poster, a bloodied hand with long nails is seen grabbing the 31-year-old’s bruised face as he peeks out of a ship’s broken window.

Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship is helmed by debutant director Bhanu. Vicky said being directed by Bhanu was a “treat”. The film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar, is scheduled to release on November 15. It is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Apart from Bhoot Part 1, Vicky will also soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on Sam Manekshaw and in Karan Johar’s Takht, in which he plays Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. He also has Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic on the legendary freedom fighter.

Vicky was recently awarded the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Uri. “Words might fall short to describe the happiness I’m feeling right now. For my work to be recognised by the honourable National Film Awards Jury is truly a moving moment for me and my family. I wish to thank each and every member of the jury committee for finding me worthy of the prestigious Best Actor Award,” he said.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 10:08 IST