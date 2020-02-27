Bhumi Pednekar eloped in both Bhoot, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan: ‘Didn’t think both films would be out the same day’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 14:25 IST

Actor Bhumi Pednekar was seen in both Bollywood films that hit theatres last Friday - Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship. Interestingly, she had cameos and was seen eloping in both films. Talking about the coincidence, Bhumi has said she did not imagine the films would release on the same day.

Bhumi told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I did realise that both my cameos had a scene where I was eloping, one was with the man I was going to get married to, one was with the man who I could have been married to if his sexual preference allowed. But I didn’t ever think that both these films would be out on the same day.”

She added, “Both these films were helmed by my friends and I did them out of love for the people attached to the films and of course the scripts. It was actually nice to see people send love to my cameos. It was great fun doing them.”

Also read: Kausatii Zindagii Kay promo shows Anurag pushing Prerna off a terrace as she says she loves him, can die for him. Watch

Bhumi is currently working on Akshay Kumar’s production, Durgavati. A Hindi remake of Telugu horror Bhaagamathie, Durgavati follows a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case and is directed Ashok who also helmed the original. The original film featured Baahubal star Anushka Shetty in the lead role.

About the film, Bhumi recently told IANS, “I am shooting for Durgavati in Bhopal. It’s a very new narrative and a new story for me. I am carrying the entire film on my shoulders for the first time and really amazing people are associated with this film, so it’s going really well. There is always a pressure when you shoot a film because you try to give a better performance than your previous ones.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more